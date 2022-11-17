Dyson Black Friday 2022 Canada: Save Up to $200 Off

Dyson Canada has announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2022. These rare sales start on November 24 and go until December 1, 2022, while quantities last.

The following deals from Dyson Canada are available for Black Friday below:

$150 off all Dyson V8 and Dyson V11 vacuums

$150 off the Dyson Cool tower fan

$200 off the Dyson Humidifier, Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact and Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan

There’s also a Holiday Special Edition if you purchase from Dyson’s website when it comes to hair care products, available in Vinca Blue and Rosé. Dyson says complimentary accessories (Dyson-designed Presentation case, Paddle brush and Detangling comb) included are valued at $170 CAD.

If you’ve never owned a Dyson before this might be the time to jump on one while they are on sale. The latest Dyson V12 is not part of the sale, but you can read our review here.