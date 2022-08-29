Get Up to 3-Month Free of Apple Fitness+, Music, TV+ Arcade and News+ from RBC

RBC Offers is the bank’s rewards program for personal and business customers with eligible debit and credit cards, to get cash savings or bonus RBC Rewards points.

Right now, RBC Offers is giving away up to 3 free month trials of various Apple services, including:

  • Apple Music
  • Apple Fitness+
  • Apple TV+
  • Apple Arcade
  • Apple News+

These are separate offers you need to redeem individually and they are only for RBC account holders. You can find these deals within the RBC mobile app by going to ‘More’ at the bottom of the app, then ‘Explore Offers’ near the bottom.

According to iPhone in Canada reader Harold, these offers are available from August 26, 2022 and last until August 23, 2023, as per the fine print. You will need to add your eligible RBC Visa, Mastercard and debit as forms of payment through your Apple account for the promos to work

  • Signature RBC Rewards Visa
  • RBC Cash Back MasterCard
  • MC Cash Back World Elite
  • RBC Rewards Visa Gold
  • RBC No Limit Banking
  • RBC Staff Banking

Some of the free trials will only offer 2 months free, if you’ve previously subscribed to these services, such as Apple News+.

