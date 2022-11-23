Segway Electric Scooter Black Friday Sale: Save $285 Off Ninebot MAX

If you’re looking for a Black Friday deal on Segway electric scooters, check out the following price drop that just occurred on the Ninebot MAX kick scooter, the latest G30LP model.

Amazon.ca just slashed $285 off the regular price of $948, down to $664.99, which is decent for a name-brand scooter from Segway.

The Ninebot MAX G30LP has a powerful 350W motor, can reach 30 km/h, with 40 km range and max load of 220 lbs, plus travel up 20% hill grades. The scooter weighs 38.6 pounds and has a one-click folding system, making it convenient for those seeking a cheap mode of transportation, especially with gas prices near all-time highs.

The scooter has 10-inch pneumatic tires for riding comfort and there are front and rear LEDs for safety, to go with regenerative braking. Segway offers a one-year warranty and a 180-day warranty for various parts. It’s always important to buy from a name brand for battery safety when home charging as well.

The Segway Ninebot MAX uses an app that connects to the scooter via Bluetooth to show your speed, battery and other metrics, with over-the-air firmware upgrades also possible.

Click here to jump on the Segway Ninebot MAX while it’s still on sale on Amazon.ca—this price is cheaper than Costco.ca right at which is currently at $849.99.