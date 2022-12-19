Walmart Canada Boxing Day Deals for 2022 Revealed

Walmart Canada has shared its upcoming Boxing Day deals for 2022, as part of its upcoming Boxing Week sale set to begin online on December 21 at 9pm ET and in-store on December 22, 2022.

Here’s a glimpse of the Walmart Boxing Day deals in Canada for 2022 that caught our eye…

Apple Products

iPad 9 – $379 (was $449) same as Amazon.ca right now

iPhone 14 (Telus) – get a $200 Walmart gift card when buying with financing

iPhone 13 (Rogers) – get a $300 Walmart gift card when buying with financing

AirPods 2 – $149 (was $179); $147 on Amazon.ca right now

Apple Pencil 1 – $109; same as Amazon.ca right now

Cellphones

Samsung Galaxy S22 (Rogers) – get a $300 Walmart gift card when buying with financing

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fido) – get a $300 Walmart gift card when buying with financing

Samsung Galaxy A53 (Telus; Koodo) – get a $250 Walmart gift card when buying with financing

Google Pixel 7 (Telus; Koodo) – get a $200 Walmart gift card when buying with financing

Gaming and Smart Home

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) – $34

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) – $64.98

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 and Nintendo Switch Online – $399

Televisions