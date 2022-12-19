Walmart Canada Boxing Day Deals for 2022 Revealed

Walmart Canada has shared its upcoming Boxing Day deals for 2022, as part of its upcoming Boxing Week sale set to begin online on December 21 at 9pm ET and in-store on December 22, 2022.
Here’s a glimpse of the Walmart Boxing Day deals in Canada for 2022 that caught our eye…
Apple Products
Cellphones
- Samsung Galaxy S22 (Rogers) – get a $300 Walmart gift card when buying with financing
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fido) – get a $300 Walmart gift card when buying with financing
- Samsung Galaxy A53 (Telus; Koodo) – get a $250 Walmart gift card when buying with financing
- Google Pixel 7 (Telus; Koodo) – get a $200 Walmart gift card when buying with financing
Gaming and Smart Home
- Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) – $34
- Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) – $64.98
- Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 and Nintendo Switch Online – $399
Televisions
- 43” Onn 4K Roku Smart TV – $228 (save $100)
- 65” Onn 4K Roku Smart TV – $498 (save $100)
- 65” TCL 4K QLED TV – $548 (save $300)
- 50” TCL 4K QLED TV – $428 (save $120)
