How to Watch Live: Stream Floyd Mayweather vs Deji in Canada

Retired boxing legend and Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will return to the ring to face off against up-and-coming YouTuber turned professional boxer Deji Olatunji in a main event exhibition match during a Global Titans PPV on Sunday, November 13, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Mayweather, who has an undefeated 50-0 record in his professional boxing career, is coming hot off a TKO triumph over Mikuru Asakura in another exhibition bout in Japan.

“I am delighted to bring this incredible boxing experience to Dubai,” Mayweather said in a press release. “Global Titans will give fans an unrivalled boxing match with a huge undercard. It is an honour to be a part of such an iconic event in an iconic city, and I would like to thank the Global Titans team for reaching out to me and giving back so much to the sport I love.”

Olatunji, meanwhile, is 1-3 in his boxing career and is coming off his first win ever. He’s the younger brother of KSI, another YouTuber who tried his hand at boxing.

There seems to be a pattern with YouTubers finding their way into the ring. Jake Paul, another YouTuber turned boxer, headlined a Showtime PPV event last month where he beat Anderson “The Spider” Silva.

“It’s a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai, against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather,” Deji said in a statement of his own. “This is going to be fun!”

Sunday’s event, which also features a stacked undercard, is set to kick off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Main event ringwalks are expected to begin at approximately 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

The main card of Mayweather vs. Deji will air exclusively on DAZN PPV in Canada and the U.S. Existing DAZN subscribers can purchase the PPV for $14.99 CAD / $14.99 USD.