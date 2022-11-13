How to Watch Live: Stream Floyd Mayweather vs Deji in Canada

Nehal Malik
2 mins ago

Retired boxing legend and Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will return to the ring to face off against up-and-coming YouTuber turned professional boxer Deji Olatunji in a main event exhibition match during a Global Titans PPV on Sunday, November 13, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Mayweather, who has an undefeated 50-0 record in his professional boxing career, is coming hot off a TKO triumph over Mikuru Asakura in another exhibition bout in Japan.

“I am delighted to bring this incredible boxing experience to Dubai,” Mayweather said in a press release. “Global Titans will give fans an unrivalled boxing match with a huge undercard. It is an honour to be a part of such an iconic event in an iconic city, and I would like to thank the Global Titans team for reaching out to me and giving back so much to the sport I love.”

Olatunji, meanwhile, is 1-3 in his boxing career and is coming off his first win ever. He’s the younger brother of KSI, another YouTuber who tried his hand at boxing.

There seems to be a pattern with YouTubers finding their way into the ring. Jake Paul, another YouTuber turned boxer, headlined a Showtime PPV event last month where he beat Anderson “The Spider” Silva.

“It’s a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai, against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather,” Deji said in a statement of his own. “This is going to be fun!”

Sunday’s event, which also features a stacked undercard, is set to kick off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Main event ringwalks are expected to begin at approximately 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

The main card of Mayweather vs. Deji will air exclusively on DAZN PPV in Canada and the U.S. Existing DAZN subscribers can purchase the PPV for $14.99 CAD / $14.99 USD.

Other articles in the category: How To...

How to Watch Live: Stream Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in Canada

YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake "The Problem Child" Paul is scheduled to take on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson "The Spider" Silva on Saturday, October 28, in the main event of a Showtime PPV. This will be the sixth bout of Paul's budding boxing career. Silva is known for his unorthodox movements inside the ring,...
Nehal Malik
2 weeks ago

How to Create a macOS Ventura USB Installer [VIDEO]

Apple on Monday started rolling out macOS 13.0 Ventura, which brings heaps of improvements and new features to compatible Mac machines. The company unveiled macOS 13 at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) event back in June. You can update to macOS Ventura using the Software Update utility on your Mac. If you want to want to...
Nehal Malik
3 weeks ago

Fix for Instagram Not Working on iPhone Now Available to Stop App Crashing

Is Facebook’s Instagram app not working on your iPhone? If that’s the case, a fix has been released by Meta for its social network. On Wednesday afternoon, Instagram announced, “we fixed an issue that caused some people on iOS to have trouble accessing Instagram.” The company went on to say, “the fix should now be […]
Gary Ng
1 month ago