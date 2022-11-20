How to Watch: Stream Grey Cup 2022: Argonauts vs Blue Bombers Live

The Canadian Football League’s (CFL) 2022 Grey Cup final takes place today, with the Toronto Argonauts taking on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, hosted at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan.
Bell Media has exclusive streaming rights and the 109th Grey Cup championship game will be available to watch and stream on TSN and French-language coverage on RDS, with live coverage set to begin at 3pm PT/6pm ET.
The Toronto Argonauts look to win their 18th Grey Cup title in franchise history, while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers seek their third Grey Cup in a row. The Blue Bombers won the CFL’s first back-to-back titles in over a decade in 2021.
The 2022 Grey Cup’s half-time show will feature country stars Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, and Canada’s own Josh Ross.
You’ll be able to watch and live stream the Grey Cup by tuning into TSN on your television, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. TSN has a live-streaming option for $19.99 CAD for one month. The 24-hour day pass is no longer available and was previously priced at $4.99.
