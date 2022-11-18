Apple iPad Black Friday Deal: Save $70 Off at $379

Apple’s 9th-generation iPad (2021) is still for sale despite the company launching a newer 10th-generation this fall. The iPad 9 remains at $449 as part of iPad pricing increases across the entire line up. What’s the best way to deal with price increases? Wait for a sale of course.

The entry iPad 9 Wi-Fi in both 64GB and 256GB storage capacities are on sale right now on Amazon.ca, saving you $70 and $95 respectively:

The iPad 9 has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone and is powered by the A13 Bionic chip found in Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro from 2019. You also get stereo speakers, a Home button with Touch ID and also 802.11ac Wi-Fi, to go with 10 hours of battery life, a Lightning connector and Apple Pencil support. It’s essentially a great iPad for education or casual users.

Apple’s upcoming Black Friday sale is offering up to $70 in gift cards with the purchase of an iPad. This existing iPad sale is also available at Best Buy, but Amazon’s Prime shipping speeds are far too tempting and convenient.

Click here to jump on the iPad 9 sale on Amazon.ca while it’s still available.