Watch: Apple Explains New iPad and M2 iPad Pro Features in 9-Minute Video

Apple did not hold an October event to announce its all-new iPad and M2 iPad Pro models today, and the Apple TV 4K refresh.

Instead, we saw Apple announce these new holiday products with press releases, and now Apple also has shared a video detailing the new major features in the iPad and M2 iPad Pros. The 9-minute video below highlights new features and uses graphics and animations that feel like you’re watching a mini keynote.

Check it out below–we also get a detailed look at the new Apple Pencil ‘Hover’ feature:

Click here to see Apple’s 2022 iPad pricing, which has increased in price across the board.