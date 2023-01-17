2023 Mac mini Canadian Pricing with M2/M2 Pro Starts from $799

Apple today announced its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, now available for 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The Mac mini also got updated, now available with M2 and for the first time, M2 Pro.

“Mac mini with M2 packs the speed you need to get more done faster. And M2 Pro takes it to a whole new level — bringing a pro chip to Mac mini for the first time. Add to that a versatile array of ports and you’ve got a desktop ready to flex in any setup, no matter which chip you choose,” explains Apple.

2023 entry Mac mini pricing with M2 (8-core CPU; 10-core GPU) and 8GB RAM and 256 SSD, now starts at $799 in Canada, which is a $100 price drop compared to the M1 Mac mini from November 2020. Education pricing starts at $699 CAD.

Custom M2 Mac mini upgrades are as follows:

16GB RAM: +$250

24GB RAM: +$550

512GB SSD: +$250

1TB SSD: +$500

2TB SSD: +$1,000

10 Gigabit Ethernet: +$125

The M2 Pro (10-core CPU; 16-core GPU) Mac mini starts at $1,699 (CAD), and $1,569 (CAD) for education, with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD and 4 Thunderbolt ports (M2 only has 2).

Custom M2 Pro Mac mini upgrades are as follows:

M2 Pro with 12‑core CPU, 19-core GPU: +$375

32GB RAM: +$500

1TB SSD storage: + $250

2TB SSD storage: + $750

4TB SSD storage: + $1,500

8TB SSD storage: + $3,000

10 Gigabit Ethernet: + $125

A fully maxed out M2 Pro Mac mini will cost you $5,699 CAD.

Click here to order your new M2 or M2 Pro Mac mini today—deliveries arrive on January 24, 2023.