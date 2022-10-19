2022 Apple TV 4K, iPad 10 Both Contain 4GB of RAM

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

As spotted by the folks over at MacRumors, the newly released Xcode 14.1 Release Candidate appears to have confirmed that both the new 2022 Apple TV and the new iPad 10 contain 4GB of RAM.

Apple tv 4k ethernet

The new Apple TV 4K, powered by the A15 Bionic chip, is offered in two versions: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) with 64GB of storage and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) with Thread mesh networking and double the storage at 128GB.

Meanwhile, the all-new 10.9 inch iPad with Liquid Retina display, bringing a new design reminiscent of the iPad Air, is powered by the company’s A14 Bionic chip.

While the previous generation Apple TV 4K and the ninth-generation iPad were both equipped with 3GB of RAM, the latest ones have been upgraded to 4G of RAM each, which should offer improved performance and responsiveness on these devices.

Xcode has accurately revealed the amount of RAM in several iPhones, iPads, and other devices. Thanks to @AppleSWUpdates for assistance.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman accurately reported that the new Apple TV would have 4GB of RAM prior to the device being announced.

In comparison, the new 2022 M2 iPad Pro sports 8GB of RAM in models with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage and 16GB of RAM in models with 1TB / 2TB storage.

