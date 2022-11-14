Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt to Host FIFA World Cup Apple Podcast

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Joined by NBC Sports host Rebecca Lowe, Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso’s actor and co-creator Brendan Hunt will be hosting a new limited “After the Whistle” FIFA World Cup 2022 podcast series from Apple News.

Apple News After the Whistle hero inline jpg large 2x

In addition to appearing as Coach Beard on Ted Lasso, Hunt is a lifelong soccer fan who closely follows Major League Soccer and the English Premier League.

Lowe has been a beloved soccer host in the UK and the US for nearly two decades, and is currently hosting her 10th season of NBC Sports’ coverage of the Premier League.

Developed in partnership with Meadowlark Media, After the Whistle will bring listeners an entertaining and informative take on all of the action throughout the World Cup tournament.

Throughout the series, hosts Hunt and Lowe will recap all the exciting moments, battle out their allegiances to the American and English teams, and break down key plays, wins, upsets, off-field moments, and more.

After the Whistle will be available via Apple News for users in Canada, the US, and in Apple Podcasts for users in 103 countries and regions. New episodes will be available multiple times per week in the hours following momentous games.

“Apple loves soccer — from Ted Lasso to Major League Soccer, and now two of the game’s most exciting voices delivering listeners their take on all of the biggest moments of the tournament,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

After the Whistle will premiere on November 17, 2022, and will be available for free in Apple News and Apple Podcasts.

