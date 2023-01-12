AirPods Max 2 and $99 AirPods Reportedly Coming by 2024

Nehal Malik
5 seconds ago

Apple is gearing up to begin mass shipments of next-generation AirPods, including second-generation AirPods Max and more affordable base AirPods, in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025, according to TF International Securities Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (@mingchikuo).

The new entry-level AirPods will target a $99 USD price point, the tipster said in a series of tweets on Wednesday. In comparison, the third-generation AirPods Apple launched in October 2021 cost $179 USD ($239 CAD).

Apple is reportedly also working on next-generation AirPods Max as the first-generation ones, which also came out in 2021, start to age.

According to Kuo, Apple is also replacing Goertek with FIT Hon Teng as its supplier for AirPods assembly. Hon Teng is a subsidiary of Foxconn, which puts together most of Apple’s iPhones. The new AirPods Max, Kuo added, will be assembled by Hon Teng and Luxshare ICT.

Kuo’s timeline indicates that Apple is unlikely to debut any new AirPods models this year, having refreshed the AirPods Pro only a few months ago. This lines up with a recent report from renowned oracle for all things Apple, Mark Gurman, who said that Apple doesn’t have any new AirPods models on its product roadmap for 2023.

