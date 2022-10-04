All-New Google Home iOS and Android App Unveiled

Google today announced a major update for the Google Home app that brings a fresh new design, Matter integration, support for both Wear OS and the web, and plenty of new features.

The company said it set out to reimagine Google Home because the number of average connected devices per user has gone up from an average of three when the app launched almost 10 years ago to about 25 today.

“Whether you have a few smart lights or are a smart home enthusiast with dozens of connected devices, the Google Home app will improve your smart home experience,” Google said.

According to the company, the new Google Home app will work with “all your devices, including every Matter device and the 80,000+ devices that work with Google Home today.”

Among the new Google Home app’s most noteworthy features is Fast Pair for Matter, which Google said will make installing a Matter device and adopting it into your smart home network “plug and play.”

When you install a Matter device, your Android phone will automatically detect it and help you set it up quickly and securely. “Matter setup and app linking will be available by default on billions of Android devices with Google’s launch of Matter support later this year,” said Google.

​​Google is also in the process of updating existing Google Nest smart speakers, smart displays, and routers to make them capable of controlling Matter devices.

The new Google Home app has a clear focus on customization and personalization, with features like the new Favorites tab. Google Home’s Favorites tab provides users with a customizable view of all of their devices, actions, and automations. It puts everything you need right in front of you when you open the app, with no additional taps needed.

Google will also add Custom Spaces next year, enabling more granular sorting and grouping of devices.

For power users, Google has brought home automation in the Google Home app front and center with the new Automation tab. The company is also expanding Household Routines to support more devices. What’s more, Google will launch a new Script Editor in early 2023, putting more than 100 new automation features and capabilities at users’ fingertips.

With the dedicated Nest app discontinued, Google also sought to incorporate its best features into this new iteration of Google Home. The result is a refreshed Nest camera experience within the Google Home app that works for both battery-powered cameras and wired ones like Google’s new 2nd-gen Nest Doorbell, which also launched today in Canada and the U.S.

In addition, the new Google Home experience is designed to be more uniform across platforms and available wherever users need it.

A dedicated Google Home app will launch for Wear OS 3 devices over the coming week. It will also be available on Google’s Pixel Watch, which the company is expected to unveil at its Pixel launch event on Thursday, October 6.

Google said it will also roll out a new camera experience on Google Home for the web, giving users access to all of their Nest camera and doorbell feeds on home.google.com.

The new Google Home app will first be available in Public Preview on both iOS and Android for testing and feedback. Sign-ups for the Google Home Public Preview program will launch in the coming weeks.