Google Shares Pixel Watch Teaser Ahead of October Event [VIDEO]

Google on Thursday shared a teaser video for its first smartwatch, dubbed the Pixel Watch, ahead of its expected announcement at a launch event confirmed for October 6.

Check out Google’s full Pixel Watch teaser below:

The teaser introduces us to the design of Google’s oft-rumoured smartwatch against the backdrop of some thumpy music, but this is far from the first we’ve seen of Google’s Pixel Watch.

Google has had some trouble keeping the Pixel Watch under wraps. Back in April, the wearable leaked in damning detail when an engineering sample was left behind at a restaurant à la 2010’s infamous lost iPhone 4 in a bar incident.

Not long after, reports surfaced indicating the Pixel Watch would feature a 300mAh battery and cellular connectivity. Google eventually gave us our first (official) look at the Pixel Watch during its Google I/O event in May.

Going by the leaks and teasers so far, the Pixel Watch will have a minimalistic design with an almost bezel-less, dome-like display, sensors on the underside, a rotating crown, and at least one physical button located right next to the crown.

Google’s recent teaser video corroborates most of these details, and also gives us a sneak peek at some of the clock-and-widget variations the Pixel Watch will offer.

Stay tuned to learn more about the Pixel Watch when Google unveils it next month. The Pixel Watch will have to go against the Apple Watch Ultra, the latest and greatest smartwatch from Apple, which launched in Canada earlier today.