Amazon Announces Matter Support for Alexa Devices

Amazon has just announced Matter support for well over 100 million Alexa devices, including 30 Echo and eero products, making it easier for customers to control Matter-enabled products with Alexa.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) officially announced the launch of Matter earlier today, the new industry-unifying standard that enables smart devices to work together seamlessly.

“As a founding member and key contributor of Matter, we are incredibly excited about the completion of the Matter SDK program and Matter launch,” notes Amazon.

As a founding member and key contributor, we’re excited about the launch of Matter. Get a view of our Matter launch plans, new collaborations, and how we’re getting it right for customers by prioritizing quality. Learn more: https://t.co/FbjpA1x5Ru pic.twitter.com/kjyjLwhKYj — Alexa Developers (@alexadevs) November 3, 2022

“In line with our high bar for delivering quality experiences, we are making sure every feature and device type undergoes rigorous testing and works flawlessly with Alexa before we release it,” adds the company.

“So, as we work backwards from the customer, we’ll focus on delivering a high-quality customer experience starting with Matter over WiFi spanning 17 different Echo devices, Plugs, Switches, and Bulbs with Android setup in December of this year. This will be followed by broad availability across iOS, Thread, with additional device types and remaining Echo and eero device support early next year.”

Amazon has also announced certification requirements for Works with Alexa (WWA) for Matter devices.

“With the Works with Alexa badge, customers will easily find your Matter products and have confidence they will work with their smart home,” Amazon says in its press release.

Amazon notes that all Matter devices will be required to go through our existing Works With Alexa certification process and will need to be Matter certified by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA).

You can review the WWA for Matter requirements documentation for Matter over WiFi devices including light bulbs, plugs, and switches here.