Apple’s Siri vs Google Assistant vs Amazon Alexa vs Samsung Bixby [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

YouTube channel MrWhoseTheBoss has just shared a new video titled “The Voice Assistant Battle 2022,” in which they pit Apple’s Siri, Amazon Alexa, Samsung Bixby, and Google Assistant against each other.

Battle

Apple debuted Siri on iPhone 4S back in 2011, and while it received praise for its voice recognition and contextual knowledge of user information, it was criticized for requiring stiff user commands and having a lack of flexibility. However, it has improved significantly over the years, particularly during the past couple of years.

Amazon Alexa, on the other hand, continues to surpass other voice assistants each year. Users are able to extend the Alexa capabilities by installing “skills.” It uses automatic speech recognition, natural language processing, and other forms of weak AI to perform these tasks.

Meanwhile, both Google Assistant and Bixby have similar smart assistant features, but Google Assistant is uniquely integrated with the Google Home ecosystem and is available for Android and iOS devices, whereas Bixby is specific to Samsung devices and apps.

As to which of these voice assistants reigns supreme in 2022, watch the following video to find out and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

