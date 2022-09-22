Amazon Canada to Launch Financing with Affirm Monthly Payments

Amazon Canada and Affirm have announced a partnership, expanding the latter’s monthly financing beyond the United States.

Both companies said on Thursday a financing payment option will launch on Amazon.ca in October, in both French and English for eligible customers.

An Affirm payment option will be added to Amazon.ca checkout. Customers will get a soft credit check that won’t hurt their credit score, and then monthly payments will be determined by Affirm “in seconds”. The Affirm financing will be available on orders of $50 or more. Customers will see their monthly payments and how long it will take to pay off their purchases. Late or missed payments will not incur fees, says the company.

“We’re always looking to enhance the paying experience for our customers, including how and when they can pay for their orders,” shares David Williams, Vice President of Amazon Payment Products, in a statement. “Introducing Affirm in Canada gives our customers another flexible payment option for their purchases.”

Affirm acquired Paybright in January 2021 as part of a $264 million U.S. deal. Paybright is also used by Apple and during iPhone 14 pre-orders, heavy demand crashed systems.

“Since launching with Amazon in the U.S., we’ve been providing eligible Amazon customers with a powerful tool to responsibly increase their purchasing power,” said Geoff Kott, Affirm’s Chief Revenue Officer, in a statement. “We are excited to bring customers shopping on Amazon.ca the opportunity to pay for everyday items and milestone purchases with Affirm as we deliver the same level of transparency and flexibility that customers have come to expect from Affirm across our markets in North America and beyond.”

