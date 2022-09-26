Amazon ‘Prime Early Access Sale’ Launches in Canada Oct. 11-12

Amazon has announced it’s holding another shopping event for Prime members only, set to take place on October 11-12. The news confirms previous reports a second Prime Day-like event was coming this fall.

The online retailer is calling the event the Prime Early Access Sale, a two-day global shopping event that’s only for Prime members. The event will take place in Canada, the U.S. and Austria, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the UK.

Amazon says this shopping event will allow Prime members to kick off the holiday shopping season early, with “hundreds of thousands of deals.”

“We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale—an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, in a statement. “And members can start enjoying exclusive Prime benefits and offers now, plus find gift ideas for the family with our holiday gift guides and this year’s Toys We Love list.”

The company will also debut a Top 100 list of some of the most popular deals and gift ideas, along with new deals across top categories and electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and Amazon devices.

Brands on sale will include the likes of Hasbro, iRobot, KitchenAid, and Samsung; Prime members can also save up to 80% off select Fire TV smart TVs, plus extra savings on Alexa-enabled devices and top products from LEGO, adidas, Furbo, and Ashley Furniture.

Amazon’s Prime Day from back in July was its biggest ever, selling over 300 million items.

You can click here to check out the Prime Early Access Sale site on Amazon.ca.