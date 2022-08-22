Apple Adds M1 MacBooks to Self Service Repair Program

Apple today announced the expansion of its Self Service Repair program to M1 MacBook models.

Starting August 23, Apple will provide repair manuals for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks featuring the M1 family of chips, and Apple’s Self Service Repair Store will carry genuine Apple parts and repair tools for them.

The tech giant announced the Self Service Repair program late last year. It was launched back in April for the iPhone 12, 13, and SE3.

The program will cover over a dozen different repair types for each M1 MacBook model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad. More will soon follow, Apple said.

M1 MacBook owners will be able to rent all the tools they need to perform any of the offered repairs for a week for just $49 USD.

To start the Self Service Repair process, a customer will first review the repair manual for the product they want to repair by visiting support.apple.com/self-service-repair. Then, they can visit the Apple Self Service Repair Store and order the necessary parts and tools.

Apple’s Self Service Repair program is currently only available in the U.S., but the company reiterated in today’s announcement that it plans to extend it to more countries — beginning in Europe — and more Mac models later this year.

The company maintained that visiting a professional repair provider remains the best option for those inexperienced with repairing electronic devices. According to Apple, eight out of 10 of its U.S. customers are located within 20 minutes of an authorized service provider.

There is still no word from Apple on when the repair program will make its way to Canada.