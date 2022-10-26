Apple Exec Confirms USB-C for iPhone is Coming

Nehal Malik
53 mins ago

Greg “Joz” Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, confirmed on Tuesday that the company will adopt USB-C on the iPhone to comply with new European Union (EU) rules mandating a common charger on all smartphones (and more) — reports Bloomberg.

Joz and Craig Federighi, the tech giant’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, sat down for an interview with The Wall Street Journal‘s Joanna Stern at the publication’s Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach, California.

Earlier this week, the European Council gave its final approval for the EU’s USB-C adoption law, which has been more than a year in the making. Come late 2024, all smartphones, tablets, headphones, earbuds, and other consumer electronics sold in the EU will need to have a USB-C port.

The Apple execs refused to say exactly when the company would drop its proprietary Lightning connector. However, most tipsters — including Bloomberg‘s own Mark Gurman — have pegged the massive change to roll out next year with the iPhone 15 lineup.

Apple has already ditched Lightning ports on Macs, iPads, and more, for USB-C, with the iPhone and AirPods remaining the only notable holdouts.

Gurman previously reported that Apple has been internally testing iPhones with USB-C ports for a 2023 launch. USB-C support for AirPods and Mac accessories, meanwhile, will follow by 2024, the insider previously said.

Among other things, Joz and Federighi also argued in favour of Apple’s return to the office during the conference, despite repeated employee pushback on the matter. Federighi said the iPhone maker is much more effective when everyone is back together.

Other articles in the category: News

Elon Musk Tells Bankers Twitter Deal to Close on Friday: Report

Elon Musk on Monday told bankers funding part of his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter that he intends to close the deal by Friday — reports Bloomberg. According to people familiar with the matter, Musk promised to complete the transaction this week during a video conference with his financiers. A group of seven banks, led by...
Nehal Malik
17 hours ago

ArriveCAN App Now Supports Advance Declarations at Halifax International Airport

Back in June, the ArriveCAN mobile app debuted support for Advance CBSA Declarations, allowing incoming international travellers to submit their customs and immigration information ahead of time, at airports in Vancouver and Toronto. The feature was previously only available on the web but was added to the app in an effort to speed up wait […]
Gary Ng
18 hours ago

iOS 16.2 Beta Download and More Released for Developers

Apple today released the first betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for developers, and more. Check out what’s available for download below: iOS 16.2 beta (20C5032e) iPadOS 16.2 beta (20C5032e) macOS 13.1 beta (22C5033e) watchOS 9.2 beta (20S5331e) tvOS 16.2 beta (20K5331f) Stay tuned to find out what’s new in these updates. Yesterday, Apple […]
Gary Ng
20 hours ago