iPhone 15 Pro to Get 8GB of RAM, USB-C, and More: Report

According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro models next year will get bumped up to 8GB of RAM, finally ditch the proprietary Lightning port for USB-C, and feature significant camera upgrades (via MacRumors).

An upgrade to 8GB of RAM was originally rumoured for iPhone 14 Pro. However, Apple decided to stick with 6GB across the lineup. TrendForce believes iPhone 15 Pro models will get a RAM upgrade to 8GB paired with Apple’s next-generation A17 Bionic chip, which will also be exclusive to next year’s Pro models.

Apple’s 2023 iPhone lineup will still consist of four different variants, the research firm said. Non-Pro iPhone 15 models will be powered by hand-me-down chips from the current generation, and so are unlikely to come with more RAM.

With the European Council giving its final approval for the European Union’s common charger mandate on Monday, a transition to USB-C on iPhones next year makes so much sense that Apple may as well come out and announce it already.

Apple has been testing iPhones with USB-C ports internally for months now. Earlier reports also pegged the first USB-C iPhone to launch as early as next year.

TrendForce added that iPhone 15 Pro models will also bring significant camera upgrades. One of these camera improvements, corroborated by previous reports, will likely be a Telephoto lens with periscope capability that should greatly improve zoom capabilities.

In addition, the main Wide-angle lens on iPhone 15 Pro models will reportedly get an “8P” design for improved performance.

Other possibilities the rumour mill has churned out so far for (at least some of) next year’s iPhone 15 models include under-display Face ID, Apple’s new “Dynamic Island” across the lineup, and 120Hz variable refresh rate OLED screens on every phone.

While previous reports have indicated Apple could switch to in-house designed cellular modems starting in 2023, TrendForce said the company isn’t satisfied with its own 5G modems yet. Instead, iPhone 15 models will continue to use 5G modems from Qualcomm and Apple will delay integrating its own modems until 2023.