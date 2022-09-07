Apple Fitness+ Coming to iPhone Users in Canada This fall

For the first time ever, Apple Fitness+ will be available for all iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy in the 21 countries it is available in later this fall, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.

On Monday, September 12, Fitness+ will also introduce the fourth season of Time to Walk featuring new guests, including award-winning actor Regina Hall, Latin Grammy winner Nicky Jam, and Emmy Award-winning performer Leslie Jordan.

Time to Run will kick off its second season exploring new locations such as Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Mexico City, and Queenstown, New Zealand.

That same day, Fitness+ will also launch the latest Artist Spotlight series with workouts featuring the music of Mary J. Blige, The Rolling Stones, and The Weeknd.

Additionally, Fitness+ will debut its newest Collection, Pilates for More Than Your Core, and expand its team of world-class trainers by introducing a new Yoga trainer, Dice Iida-Klein.

“Since launching just under two years ago, we have heard incredible feedback from users on what a difference Fitness+ is making in their lives. We are thrilled to bring the award-winning service to even more people by making Fitness+ available to all iPhone users later this fall, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies.

Later this year, iPhone users will have access to the entire service featuring over 3,000 studio-style workouts and meditations, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ users will see onscreen trainer guidance and interval timing, and estimated calories burned will be used to make progress on their Move ring.

Fitness+ users with an Apple Watch can continue to take their motivation to the next level with personalized real-time metrics that display on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

As the fourth season of Time to Walk kicks off, new guests will be added each week, beginning with:

Regina Hall, the award-winning actor and comedian who hosted the 2022 Academy Awards and rose to prominence with her role in the comedy-horror “Scary Movie” film series.

Nicky Jam, the Latin Grammy-winning reggaeton and Latin trap artist, known for his hit album “Fénix.”

Leslie Jordan, the legendary film, television, and stage actor who received an Emmy Award for his role in “Will & Grace.”

Ade Adepitan, the Paralympic medalist, British television presenter, and children’s author.

Constance Wu, the award-winning actor widely known for her roles in “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” who was listed as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Meghan Trainor, the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who rose to prominence with her record-breaking debut single “All About That Bass.”

Apple Fitness+ costs $12.99 CAD/month or $99.99 CAD/year, and a free 1-month trial is available with new Apple One subscriptions.