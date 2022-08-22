Apple to Host October Event Focusing on New iPads, M2 Macs, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura: Gurman

Although everyone is waiting on bated breath for Apple’s iPhone 14 event in September, the company is expected to host yet another event in October. At the time, Apple’s flagship device should already be showcased and out in the wild, leaving the company ready to discuss other innovations for the rest of 2022.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s October event is supposedly catered toward highlighting the new iPad Pro and the 10th gen iPad. In his latest PowerOn Newsletter (via 9to5Mac), Gurman says he expects a “revamped iPad Pro with an M2 processor.” Recently, rumours surrounding a new M2 iPad Pro and 10th-gen iPad have surfaced with an independent leaker claiming both would be shown at an October event. Apple is said to be launching its new iPad Pro in two models; an 11-inch option with an LCD display and a 12.9-inch model with a miniLED display. Both are said also to support a MagSafe charging port. Additionally, the new high-end iPad may also support a better battery.

In regards to the 10th-gen iPad, reports claim that the new device will be switching to USB-C rather than continuing support of Apple’s Lightning port. This means the transition to USB-C should enable users to connect more devices to the iPad. Plus, the new iPad is said to feature a Retina display and offer a slightly bigger screen size of 10.9-inches over its predecessor’s 10.5-inches.

Gurman claims that while the iPad Pro and entry-level iPad may be the stars of the show, Apple could reveal its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. If correct, the new devices in the MacBook Pro lineup may be powered by Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max processors.

In addition to hardware, Gurman claims that iPadOS 16 and mac OS Ventura are likely going to be highlighted during the October event with availability to follow. iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 are all said to be software updates ready for September’s event, leaving only iPad and Mac software for Apple to cover. Reports claim that both will offer some integral upgrades and functionality for users. However, the big feature for both is expected to be Stage Manager support, which enables users to resize windows, group apps together, create overlapping windows, and access the centre app feature.

It’s still unknown when in October Apple plans to host its event. With the September event on the horizon, Apple’s big push for the remainder of 2022 appears to be picking up steam, making for an exciting couple of months.