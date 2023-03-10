Apple Launches Yellow iPhone 14 Pre-orders in Canada

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Earlier this week Apple announced a new yellow colour for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and it’s now available for pre-order in Canada, ahead of its launch on Tuesday, March 14.

Pricing starts at $1,099 CAD for iPhone 14 and $1,249 for iPhone 14 Plus. Colours available are midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, and purple, and now yellow.

Apple says customers can get iPhone 14 for $45.79 per month or iPhone 14 Plus for $52.04 per month on 0% APR financing before trade-in from the company’s website, Apple Store app and Apple retail stores.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, in a statement earlier this week.

There are no new features to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus aside from the new yellow colour.

Apple also launched new Apple Watch bands, iPhone 14 series cases and AirTag accessories this week.

You can click here to pre-order your yellow iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus on Apple.ca.

