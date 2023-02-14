Apple to Release New MacBook Air in Q2 2023 [DigiTimes]

Usman Qureshi
22 mins ago

According to a new report by DigiTimes, Apple is planning to release a new MacBook Air series in the second quarter of this year (via MacRumors).

Yesterday, analyst Ross Young claimed that Apple may release a 15.5-inch MacBook Air in “early April,” as the production of its display panels is already underway.

In today’s report, the Taiwanese supply chain publication says:

“The first quarter of 2023 is expected to see Apple’s MacBook shipping low, but the second quarter will see the release of a new MacBook Air series, according to industry sources.”

The source previously reported that Apple plans to announce a new MacBook Air with the M3 chip in the second half of 2023.

Apple traditionally holds its annual developers conference WWDC in the second quarter, which runs from April through June. The company also announced the current M2 13-inch MacBook Air last year at WWDC.

Beyond an expected release month, no new information regarding the 15-inch MacBook Air, such as whether it will sport the M2 chip or the next-gen 3nm-based M3 chip, has yet been shared.

Neither Young nor DigiTimes has mentioned the 2023 MacBook Air’s pricing, specifications, or any new features Apple may introduce in the highly anticipated bigger MacBook Air.

