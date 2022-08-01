Apple Offering $70 Gift Card With Purchase of Apple TV in Canada

Apple is currently offering a $70 Apple gift card when purchasing an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD in Canada.

Apple is now offering this deal towards a purchase of Apple TV in Canada and select countries. As noted by MacRumors, this deal was previously exclusive to U.S. customers. Apple first began offering a gift card with the purchase of an Apple TV last month.

Following a short stint of website maintenance, the offer is expanding to Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, and other regions.

In Canada, the Apple TV 4K model is available starting at $229 for the 32GB variant. The Apple TV HD, on the other hand, is priced at $199 by Apple.

According to Apple, this offer will be available until August 15th, 2022. Customers will receive the $70 Apple gift card following the purchase of the unit. This means that the gift card unfortunately cannot go towards the payments of the Apple TV.

Apple also confirms that only one Apple TV gift card will be applied to each purchase with a maximum of two purchases per customer. Aside from that, the standard terms and conditions apply to the offer.

Apple has sadly not revamped its Apple TV in quite some time. However, rumours suggest that “a new version of Apple TV” is expected later this year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that it could be competitively priced even when compared to the current models available. It will be interesting to see what Apple does to improve the platform given the last major update was focused on the Siri remote.

It would appear as though this offer could be a way for Apple to clear out inventory ahead of a new product launch around September.