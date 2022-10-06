Apple Reminds Everyone the iPhone 14 Plus Launches on Friday

Apple reminded everyone today its newest iPhone 14 Plus with 6.7-inch display launches in stores on Friday, October 7, 2022. Those with pre-orders should expect deliveries on Friday.

While the iPhone 14 Plus was unveiled alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices last month, the launch date was pushed to early October, likely a move to allow increased production to keep up with demand.

“iPhone 14 Plus brings the larger 6.7-inch display and the best battery life ever on an iPhone to more people,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, in a statement on Thursday. “This is a great option for customers who want a much larger screen in a light and durable aluminum design with big enhancements to all cameras, excellent performance, essential safety capabilities, and 5G. Whether a customer is upgrading to a new iPhone or trying iPhone for the first time, iPhone 14 Plus is a huge upgrade and an unbeatable choice.”

The iPhone 14 Plus essentially is a larger version of the iPhone 14, but has more battery life. You can check out the first media reviews of the iPhone 14 Plus in our roundup here.

Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions can get iPhone 14 Plus tomorrow, October 7, says Apple.

Apple says iPhone 14 Plus will be available in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and 20 other countries and regions on Friday, October 14; and Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico on Friday, October 28.

As for the Emergency SOS via satellite, Apple says the feature is coming to the U.S. and Canada in November and will include two years of free service.