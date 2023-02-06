Apple Still Working on Reverse Wireless Charging for iPhone

Despite engineering delays, Apple is said to be continuing work on full reverse wireless charging support for the next-generation iPhone (via 9to5Mac).

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report notes that Apple was expecting to introduce the feature with the iPhone 14 Pro, but it missed the deadline.

However, the sources added that the Cupertino giant is pressing ahead with the development of full reverse wireless charging alongside software optimizations.

Apple still has bigger ambitions for reverse wireless charging than we’ve seen so far. 

Despite missing this target, Apple engineers are still working on the feature and hope to debut it in a future iPhone.

Reverse wireless charging or bilateral wireless charging will make it possible for the iPhones to charge other accessories, such as the AirPods.

According to FCC filings, necessary hardware for reverse wireless charging has been present in the iPhones since the iPhone 12, although the feature remains inactive.

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack also reveals some of Apple’s work on reverse wireless charging.

Once fully implemented, reverse wireless charging will allow the iPhones to charge not only the AirPods but other Qi-enabled accessories as well.

