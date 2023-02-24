Apple to Launch Entry-Level and Premium Versions of Mixed Reality Headset in 2025: Kuo

Apple is expected to follow up this year’s long-rumoured launch of a mixed-reality headset with two entry-level versions and premium models in 2025.

The Cupertino company’s AR/VR headset development has been rumoured for years. Its development may all come to a head later this year when the first iteration could be released to the public. However, TF International Securities’ Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims two follow-up models will be released in 2025.

In a Medium post, Kuo claims, “Apple’s second-generation AR/MR headset has two high-end and low-end models.” The analyst’s post wraps up a number of findings both in terms of surveys but also predictions made by Kuo. “The high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict and Foxconn, respectively,” he continues. “The current launch schedule for both models will likely be in 2025.”

Kuo has long believed that a second-generation headset may be in the pipeline for 2025. Last year, Kuo made a similar Medium post in which he predicted a low-end and high-end model may launch in the first quarter of 2025. However, at the time, the roles Luxcaseict and Foxconn claimed to have weren’t known. Also the belief that two models at each cost point weren’t expected. The analyst also states that Pegatron is likely to “transfer the AR/MR development team and production resources to Luxcaseict.” It’s believed this may occur during the first half of 2023.

The news that Apple is prioritizing entry-level SKUs is fortunate as rumours indicate Apple’s first entry in the AR/VR market will cost a pretty penny. Reports claim that Apple’s first headset may cost upwards of $3,000 USD (roughly $4,092 CAD). However, the tech powering the headset may help justify the price. Reports claim the headset will offer two 4K micro OLED displays, 15 camera modules, eye tracking, hand gesture controls, and include a similar processor to the M2.

Initially, it was long believed Apple would kick off the year with a formal announcement of its headset. However, the goalpost was seemingly moved. Instead, all signs point to an announcement during the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.