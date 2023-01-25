Apple Trade-In Values Drop for iPhone, Mac and More in Canada

Apple offers a trade-in program where customers can bring in their existing devices, get a trade-in value and then put that amount towards a new device.

The company periodically adjusts these values as time goes on and recently made some changes, according to MacRumors, pointing out that the values in the U.S. have moved lower.

In our own checks of Apple’s website, trade-in values have also dropped in Canada, just like our neighbour to the south. The trade-in values dropped across the board for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch for the most part.

Check out the changes below that we’ve highlighted as “new” as of writing and “old” (as of January 12):

iPhone

We can see the iPhone 13 Pro Max dropped in value by $180 CAD and iPhone 13 Pro by $135, the biggest reductions in the list.

iPad

Mac

No changes to the MacBook Pro or MacBook Air

Apple Watch

Smaller price changes

Last July, Apple switched its trade-in program partner to Likewize, which also saw values drop at the time.

At the end of the day, selling your old Apple gear on the used market is worth a whole lot more. But there are some folks that don’t have time for that and prefer the lower values of a trade-in.