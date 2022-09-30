Apple TV+ Original Action Thriller ‘Echo 3’ Premieres Nov. 23

Apple has today announced the premiere date and unveiled a first look at the upcoming Apple TV+ original ‘Echo 3,’ the 10-episode action thriller from Academy Award winner Mark Boal, starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman.

Echo 3 is an action-packed thriller set in South America that follows Amber Chesborough (Jessica Ann Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family.

When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

Echo 3 also stars Martina Gusman as Violetta, a prominent political columnist. The series features James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba, and special guest star, Bradley Whitford.

“I’m honored to collaborate with the team at AppleTV+ who gave me the opportunity to make the series I wanted to make – one that feels big and purposeful and refuses to stay in any lane,” says Boal. “This is a black ops thriller and tale of international intrigue, set in Colombia, a country I had known only from afar and immediately fell in love with.”

The series is based on the award-winning series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.

The highly-anticipated Apple Original will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 23, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 13, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+.