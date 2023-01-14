Apple TV+ Announces Music Competition Series ‘My Kind of Country’

Apple TV+ today announced several leading country singer-songwriters who will join its upcoming music competition series, My Kind of country, as “scouts searching the globe to find talented artists and break the next big country star.”

These artists will include 2021’s CMA New Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen, four-time Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton, and critically acclaimed songwriter, country recording artist, and activist Orville Peckbe.

“My Kind of Country” is a fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world. Scouts Allen, Guyton and Peck each handpick a roster of exceptional up-and-coming artists and invite them to the home of country music in Nashville, Tennessee, to showcase their unique sound. The competition winner will receive a life-changing prize from Apple Music, receiving unprecedented support and exposure on the platform.

My Kind of Country is set to become Apple TV+’s first competition series. The streamer originally ordered it from Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy-nominated production house Hello Sunshine back in 2020.

Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves will be featured in the series, and they will also executive produce alongside Hello Sunshine’s Sara Rea and Lauren Neustadter; Sandbox Entertainment’s Jason Owen; Emmy-nominated showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra; and Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan.

Emmy Award winner Adam Blackstone will serve as music director for the series. He has also worked as a musical director for Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Faith Hill, and Rihanna, as well as for Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Academy Awards, and the Grammy Awards.

My Kind of Country premieres globally on March 24, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Earlier this week, Apple TV+ announced Jane, a new original series for kids and families. Popular Apple TV+ series Severance and Black Bird recently also landed several SAG Award nominations for the streamer.