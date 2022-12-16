Apple TV+ Original ‘Spirited’ Becomes Most-Streamed Film on the Platform

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

Spirited, a holiday-themed musical comedy starring Will Ferrell and Canadian superstar Ryan Reynolds, has become Apple TV+’s biggest film ever — reports Deadline.

What’s more, the publication speculated that songs from Spirited could make their way into the awards race.

Spirited started streaming on Apple TV+ on November 18, and the original has since become the most-streamed title on the platform. The film, adapted from Charles Dickens’ 1843 novel, is a retelling of the timeless classic story of A Christmas Carol.

After last year’s CODA won Apple TV+ the first-ever Best Picture Oscar for a streaming platform, this year’s offerings from Apple Original Films’ heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht have broken records left and right.

Will Smith-starrer Emancipation, which started streaming just last week, brought 27% new viewers to Apple TV+, according to Apple insiders. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Emancipation has become the No. 1 movie internationally and is a serious contender in the awards race.

Meanwhile, Apple Original documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me topped Apple’s young-adult rankings upon release.

Apple TV+ also has a blockbuster film slate heading into 2023, helmed by the Martin Scorsese-directed Robert De Niro and Leo DiCaprio starrer Killers of the Flower Moon. Other titles due for release next year include the Ridley Scott-directed Joaquin Phoenix starrer Napoleon, the Chris Evans and Ana de Armas starrer Ghosted, the Matthew Vaughn-directed feature Argylle, and more.

