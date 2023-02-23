iPhone 15 Pro Alleged Special Edition Colour: First Look

Citing an unnamed source, the folks over at 9to5Mac have revealed this year’s special edition colour for the iPhone 15 Pro, which is a new ‘dark red’ shade.

Earlier today, we shared exclusive CAD renders created by 3D artist Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) allegedly showcasing the final design of Apple’s base model iPhone 15.

Now, the artist has created a quick mockup of what the dark red iPhone 15 Pro might look like. The new iPhone colour is said to have the hex of #410D0D.

While the final design and colour will definitely be more refined, the mockup gives us a decent idea of what the red iPhone 15 Pro might look like.

For the standard iPhone 15 models, the report says two new colour options in testing are light blue and pink, as shown above.

“The source cautioned, however, that this information is still early and could change as Apple moves closer toward the iPhone 15 release this fall,” notes the report.

Apple has historically offered the Pro models of the iPhone in special edition colours every year since the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 Pro was released in Pacific blue, the iPhone 13 Pro in Sierra Blue, and the iPhone 14 Pro is available in special Space Black and Deep Purple colours.

Based on all the leaks so far, the iPhone 15 will also get a slight bump in screen size, from 6.1 inches on last year’s iPhone 14 to 6.2 inches.

It’s currently unclear whether the larger display comes with an increase in the device’s physical footprint, or Apple has simply made the bezels thinner to accommodate a bigger screen while maintaining the same physical dimensions.