iPhone 15 Pro Alleged Special Edition Colour: First Look

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Citing an unnamed source, the folks over at 9to5Mac have revealed this year’s special edition colour for the iPhone 15 Pro, which is a new ‘dark red’ shade.

Red render 1 jpg

Earlier today, we shared exclusive CAD renders created by 3D artist Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) allegedly showcasing the final design of Apple’s base model iPhone 15.

Now, the artist has created a quick mockup of what the dark red iPhone 15 Pro might look like. The new iPhone colour is said to have the hex of #410D0D.

While the final design and colour will definitely be more refined, the mockup gives us a decent idea of what the red iPhone 15 Pro might look like.

CleanShot 2023 02 23 at 09 58 38 2x jpg

CleanShot 2023 02 23 at 09 59 26 2x jpg

For the standard iPhone 15 models, the report says two new colour options in testing are light blue and pink, as shown above.

“The source cautioned, however, that this information is still early and could change as Apple moves closer toward the iPhone 15 release this fall,” notes the report.

Apple has historically offered the Pro models of the iPhone in special edition colours every year since the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 Pro was released in Pacific blue, the iPhone 13 Pro in Sierra Blue, and the iPhone 14 Pro is available in special Space Black and Deep Purple colours.

Based on all the leaks so far, the iPhone 15 will also get a slight bump in screen size, from 6.1 inches on last year’s iPhone 14 to 6.2 inches.

It’s currently unclear whether the larger display comes with an increase in the device’s physical footprint, or Apple has simply made the bezels thinner to accommodate a bigger screen while maintaining the same physical dimensions.

Other articles in the category: News

Google One Members Get ‘Magic Eraser’ for Google Photos

Google is rolling out some enhanced Google Photos features for Pixel phones and Google One members on iOS and Android, including a new Magic Eraser. Starting today, Pixel users will be able to enjoy Magic Eraser, a new HDR video effect, and exclusive collage styles. Additionally, Google One members will get free shipping on print...
Usman Qureshi
17 mins ago

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series to Get Menstrual Cycle Tracking

Samsung and Natural Cycles are partnering to bring advanced temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking capabilities to the Galaxy Watch 5 Series. The new Cycle Tracking feature will use key fertility indicators and body temperature readings provided by the Galaxy Watch 5’s BioActive Sensor. Data will then be used to determine each user’s unique fertility status, providing a...
Usman Qureshi
47 mins ago

Alleged iPhone 15 Design Leaks: Larger Display and Dynamic Island [PICS]

[caption id="attachment_390830" align="aligncenter" width="1500"] Image: 9to5Mac[/caption] Exclusive CAD renders created by 3D artist Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) and obtained by 9to5Mac allegedly showcase the final design of Apple's base model iPhone 15. According to Zelbo's images, the iPhone 15 will get a slight bump in screen size, from 6.1 inches on last year's iPhone 14 to 6.2...
Nehal Malik
1 hour ago