Apple Watch Infringed AliveCor’s ECG Patent Rules ITC

Usman Qureshi
4 seconds ago

The International Trade Commission (ITC) has just ruled that Apple infringed on health tech company AliveCor’s ECG patents, which could threaten sales of the Apple Watch in the US, 9to5Mac is reporting.

ECG

Apple and AliveCor have been fighting a patent battle since last year, which has now resulted in a Limited Exclusion Order against the iPhone maker.

The ITC has also issued a cease and desist order that can ban Apple from importing patent-infringing Apple Watch models into the US. This would prevent Apple from selling Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra models in the US, as both feature an ECG sensor.

The ITC decision is a victory not only for the company but also for “other small innovative companies” and also for consumers, said AliveCor in a statement.

This ruling has resulted in a Limited Exclusion Order and cease and desist orderbarring Apple from importing infringing Apple Watches into the U.S., potentially impacting sales of millions of devices. Although the ITC has suspended enforcement of the LEO until all appeals have been exhausted, today’s news is a victory for AliveCor, for other small innovator companies, and for consumers who deserve to have choices for how to manage their cardiac health.

In response, Apple has issued the following statement, noting that it “firmly disagrees” with the ITC’s decision and that it continues to believe that AliveCor’s patents are “invalid.”

At Apple, our teams work tirelessly to create the best products and services in the world, with technology that empowers users with industry-leading health, wellness and safety features. While we firmly disagree with the ITC’s decision today, we are pleased that the exclusion order has been put on pause, consistent with past precedent. The patents on which AliveCor’s case rest have been found invalid, and for that reason, we should ultimately prevail in this matter.

Earlier his year, AliveCor also filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, claiming that it was blocking competitor apps by restricting third-party app access to the heart-rate monitor.

Other articles in the category: News

How to Update macOS on Your Mac [VIDEO]

Another handy video has been shared by Apple on its YouTube support channel, which explains how you can install software updates on your Mac as soon as they're available. Having the latest version of macOS on your MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or an iMac ensures you always have the latest features and security enhancements available...
Usman Qureshi
12 mins ago

Uber Eats Canada Reveals Top 2022 Health and Wellness Trends

Heading into the new year, Uber Eats Canada is providing some much-needed inspiration by revealing the top 2022 health and wellness trends and items for New Year’s Resolutions. This latest data showcases how Canadians are investing in their physical, mental, sexual, and even spiritual wellness through the Uber Eats app. Looks like Canadians’ favourite self-care...
Usman Qureshi
20 mins ago

How to Back Up Your Mac with Time Machine in macOS Ventura [VIDEO]

A recently posted video on Apple’s official YouTube support channel has detailed how you can set up Time Machine on your Mac in macOS Ventura to automatically make regular backups. In macOS Ventura, it is quite simple to turn on Time Machine, add a backup disk or change to a different one, or adjust other settings....
Usman Qureshi
34 mins ago