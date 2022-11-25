Does the Apple Watch Ultra Use Real Sapphire Crystal? [VIDEO]

Apple says the Apple Watch Ultra uses a sapphire crystal glass cover for added protection versus other models which only use the crystal on the back. But does the Apple Watch Ultra actually use real sapphire?
Sapphire crystal is a premium, man-made material with a hardness level close to diamonds. It is produced by crystallizing pure aluminum oxide at very high temperatures.
When it is heated, the synthetic sapphire forms round masses, that are then sliced into pieces with diamond-coated saws. These disks are then ground and polished into watch crystals.
To find out whether companies like Apple, Samsung, and Garmin are telling the truth about using sapphire in their smartwatches, JerryRigEverything has published a new video on his YouTube channel.
Tools like the diamond selector are used to determine whether each of these brands is using sapphire or not.
Take a look at the video and don’t forget to share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.
