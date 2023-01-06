Apple’s AR/VR Headset to Now be Revealed at Spring Event or WWDC: Kuo

Apple’s long-rumoured AR/VR headset is now said to be facing development hiccups. As a result, TF International Securities’ Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that mass shipment may now be postponed from its original Q1 2023 target and a reveal may come this spring.

In a Tweet thread, Kuo states that the development of Apple’s mixed reality headset, which was supposedly on track for reveal this month, is “behind schedule.” The analyst goes on to state that the reasoning behind this abrupt delay stems from “issues with mechanical component drop testing.” Additionally, the availability of software tools is also putting pressure on the Cupertino company and its new product.

Apple's AR/MR headset development is behind schedule due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools, meaning that mass shipment of this device may postpone from the original 2Q23 to the end of 2Q23 or 3Q23. https://t.co/YitWBWxbRI — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 6, 2023

Kuo continues to say that it’s now unlikely that Apple will hold its speculated January event, revealing the Apple headset. Instead, it’s believed the company will now hold off on an official announcement until a spring media event or its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year.

Apple’s first foray into the mixed reality side of the tech industry has been long reported on. While the company continues to be quiet on the matter, reports seem to believe Apple wants to differentiate itself from the competition.

Apple’s un-named AR/VR headset is reported to be running off a new ‘xrOS’ operating system. As the headset will likely be running and utilizing both augmented and virtual reality, a brand new in-house operating system within the Apple ecosystem is needed. Previously, the OS was said to be dubbed ‘RealityOS’.

Nonetheless, Apple’s first headset is expected to be a premium device. It’s been believed that the headset will feature two 4K micro OLED displays, developed by Sony and LG Display. Additionally, the headset is expected to feature 3D sensing modules from LG Innotek, a mid-to-low camera, eye tracking, and hand gesture controls. Additionally, some are expecting the headset to support a similar processor to the M2. This will all come with an estimated price tag of $3,000 USD (roughly $4,094 CAD).

It wasn’t too long ago that we got our first sniff at what could be a delay for Apple’s headset. Kuo previously noted that “software-related issues” could be impacting mass shipments of the device. However, at the time, it wasn’t yet known whether this would also impact the company’s plans to reveal the headset.

With all this said, Apple seems to be playing the long game with AR/VR. While the ball appears to be rolling slowly on a launch, Apple’s roadmap for future products is already taking shape. A second-generation headset, with more high-end and affordable models, is expected to launch in 2025.