Operating System for Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset is Reportedly Called ‘xrOS’

The operating system (OS) for Apple’s long-rumoured mixed reality headset is now reported to be dubbed “xrOS.” This naming convention comes following reports that Apple was naming its AR/VR headset OS “RealityOS.”

In a report from Bloomberg, Apple’s new naming convention appears to have come out of nowhere. However, the report goes on to state that the newly minted name does signal that a launch could be imminent. Many previous reports claim that the company may introduce the headset in January of next year with a launch not too long afterwards.

Apple’s mixed reality headset is the company’s first big foray into a new product market since the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015. The headset is said to utilize both AR and VR technology, ushering in a new era of hardware and software for the Apple ecosystem. Naturally, this will require its own marketplace within the App Store as well as OS.

The reference to “XR” in the new OS is very well likely pointing to “external reality.” Previously, Apple’s RealityOS was spotted in the App Store upload logs. This seemingly pointed to a notion that the company was set with the naming convention and was slowly integrating this new pillar of software. There’s no word on why Apple chose to pivot. Though Bloomberg suggests xrOS is a less generic name.

Apple’s mixed reality headset is said to be a very premium device once it enters the market. It’s suggested that the headset may cost users upwards of $3,000 USD (roughly $4,027 CAD). However, that’s largely due to its rumoured specs. It’s been long said that the headset will feature two 4K micro OLED displays, supplied by Sony and LG Display, 3D sensing modules from LG Innotek, a mid-to-low camera, eye tracking, and hand gesture controls. Plus, there have been reports that Apple may be using a similar processor to the M1.

We’ll certainly be keeping our eyes on further developments leading into the new year. As Apple cracks into a new space, there’s a lot of potentials to be seen.