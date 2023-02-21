Apple’s Beats Fit Pro Earbuds Get 3 New Colours

Apple has updated its Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds with three new colours today.

Beats Fit Pro are now available in Tidal Blue, Coral Pink and Volt Yellow, joining Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray and Stone Purple.

Apple launched Beats Fit Pro back in November 2021, which features Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency modes, plus Spatial Audio support. They have universal secure-fit wingtips and work with iOS and Android. They are also IPX4 sweat and water-resistant and powered by Apple’s H1 chip found in AirPods 2.

You can check out some early hands-on reviews of Beats Fit Pro in these new colours over at MacRumors and 9to5Mac. Some other early hands-on reviews were also shared by DailyTekk on YouTube:

Last August, Apple debuted new limited colours of Beats Fit Pro in collaboration with Kim Kardashian, which quickly sold out on the Beats website—but are still available on Amazon.ca.

Earlier this month, leaker @Jioriku claimed Beats Fit Pro were coming in Tidal Blue, Coral Pink and Volt Yellow. That prediction has turned out to be 100% correct.

Beats Fit Pro cost $249.95 in Canada and these three new colours are listed as “coming soon” on the Beats website.