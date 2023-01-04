Belkin Celebrates 40 Years of Leadership, Announces New Housing Materials

While celebrating 40 years as a market leader in its commitment to sustainability, Belkin has today introduced a new product material refresh for its top-selling mobile power products.

Several of Belkin’s most popular wireless chargers, power banks, wall chargers, and car chargers will receive updated product housing materials that consist of 73-75% post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) and plastic-free packaging.

The company is already on its way to becoming 100% carbon neutral in scopes 1 & 2 by 2025. Today’s announcement addresses Belkin’s approach to reducing its scope 3 emissions.

Belkin takes plastic waste from consumers and repurposes it to create new products.

The Life Cycle Assessment conducted by Belkin shows that utilizing PCR material has a significant reduction in environmental impact.

“When we think about the difference a company of our size and influence can make on the planet, moving away from using virgin plastics in our products is an obvious decision,” said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin.

Following Boost Charge products will be the first to ship with the new PCR material throughout 2023:

Boost Charge Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W

USB-C PD 3.0 PPS Wall Charger 25W

Dual USB-C PD Wall Charger 40W

PRO 4-Port GaN Charger 108W

PRO Dual USB-C® GaN Wall Charger with PPS 45W

PRO Dual USB-C® GaN Wall Charger with PPS 65W

Belkin has sourced PCR material from reputable resin vendors and has been tested by its design assurance team.