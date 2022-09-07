Best iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Features Highlighted by Apple [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new guided tour showcasing an extensive look at the new features, sizes and colours of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro announced today at its 2022 September event.
The 9-minute video below takes place in New York City, and highlights the new True Depth front camera with autofocus, 48MP main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro, new low light capabilities, new action mode, Cinematic mode in 4K, lockscreen customization, Always-On display and Dynamic Island with iPhone 14 Pro and more. We also get a closer look at how Crash Detection and Emergency SOS with satellite works.
We’re starting to see the race to share the first hands-on with Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with its new Dynamic Island and Always-On display. Engadget beat most others to the punch with its early YouTube upload showing its hands-on with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which you […]
Apple today unveiled the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, with the latter spelling the end for the 5.42-inch "mini" model we've seen in the past couple of generations. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgpSBjWutGY The new iPhone 14 looks strikingly similar to its predecessor, and they even share a lot of their specs. However, this year's base model does...
Apple held an in-person event today to watch its pre-recorded September special event, where it announced the new Apple Watch Ultra, along with upgraded Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 8, plus new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and AirPods Pro 2. With media gaining access to a hands-on area (COVID-19 is so […]