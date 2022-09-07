Best iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Features Highlighted by Apple [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new guided tour showcasing an extensive look at the new features, sizes and colours of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro announced today at its 2022 September event.

The 9-minute video below takes place in New York City, and highlights the new True Depth front camera with autofocus, 48MP main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro, new low light capabilities, new action mode, Cinematic mode in 4K, lockscreen customization, Always-On display and Dynamic Island with iPhone 14 Pro and more. We also get a closer look at how Crash Detection and Emergency SOS with satellite works.

Check out the video below:

You can watch Apple’s event replay here and all the other videos shared today as well.