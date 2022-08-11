Download ‘Rumbleverse’ for Free on Playstation, Xbox, and Epic Games Store

Rumbleverse, the free-to-play, 40-player Brawler Royale from Iron Galaxy Studios, has just gone live and is now available to download on Playstation, Xbox, as well as on the Epic Games Store for PC and Mac users.

There are three available modes to play in Rumbleverse at launch:

Solos: Play by yourself against 39 other players. Last one standing is the champion!

Duos: Play with a friend against 19 other two-player teams. Last team standing are the champions!

Playground: Explore Grapital City and access a series of interactive tutorials to learn how to play Rumbleverse. Practice combat against other players as well. There is also an option to turn off Combat Mode so you cannot be attacked if you want to just go through the tutorials or explore without being interrupted.

“This is just the beginning. Season One begins next week. Take some to warm up before the main event,” note the developers.

