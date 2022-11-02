Dyson Pet Grooming Tool Accessory Now Available in Canada

Steve Vegvari
1 day ago

Dyson has officially launched its Pet Grooming Tool in Canada. Designed to appeal to pet owners, the Pet Grooming Tool is built to safely and gently groom medium and long-haired pets.

Earlier this year, Dyson revealed its Pet Grooming Tool. In a hands-on brief, the company showed how the accessory attaches to many compatible Dyson models. It’s specifically designed to remove loose hair from a dog or a brave cat.

According to Dyson, 53 percent of dog owners and 68 percent of cat owners in Canada allow their pets to sleep in their beds. However, only 38 percent are aware of the dust mite feces that may reside on their pets and subsequently, their fur.

The Dyson Pet Grooming Tool has a special head featuring 364 bristles angled at 35 degrees. Each bristle is built to be sturdy enough to comb and clean up excess fur directly off a pet without being abrasive or harmful. Once the hair is collected, the tool has a button to press that clears the head, enabling the vacuum the suck up the fur into the canister.

The company reveals the full lineup of compatible vacuums. The Pet Grooming Tool is available to be used on the following:

  • Dyson Outsize
  • Dyson V15 Detect
  • Dyson V12 Detect Slim
  • Dyson V11
  • Cyclone V10, V8, and V7

For Dyson Upright machines, the Pet Grooming Tool is available on the company’s website for $83.99 CAD. For cordless models, the Pet Grooming Tool is available for $89.99 CAD.

