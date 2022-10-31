Elon Musk Orders Twitter to Introduce $20 Monthly Paid Verification System by November 7th

Steve Vegvari
11 seconds ago

elon musk twitter sink

Elon Musk has only owned Twitter for a short number of days. On top of firing executives from the team, the Tesla CEO has already made his first order of business. Musk is ordering the Twitter Blue subscription team to introduce a $20 monthly paid verification system by early November.

According to The Verge, those familiar with the matter at Twitter corresponded with the outlet. It’s said that Musk aims to revamp the Twitter Blue system to make it a more premium subscription for the company.  Musk wants Twitter Blue to include a blue checkmark for subscribers. Though, it’ll come at a hefty cost of $20/month.

Apparently, the new Twitter Blue subscription will force those who are currently verified to subscribe in 90 days or lose their blue checkmark. What isn’t quite clear is whether or not all subscribers will be verified automatically or if the subscription enters them into a queue to be considered.

The kicker is the deadline Musk is instilling. Per the report, the Twitter Blue team has until November 7th to successfully introduce the new model of Twitter Blue or they will be fired.

In the lead-up to Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, he has not been silent on his hopes to revamp the verification process. Early on in the deal, Musk noted that Twitter Blue subscribers should be enrolled in verification automatically. Though, he made no sort of mention of nearly quadrupling the monthly cost in order to do so.

Currently, Twitter Blue is available in Canada for $6.49. It offers the long-awaited edit button feature as well as a number of perks. This includes a limited ad-free experience when viewing certain articles. Users can also customize the colour of their home screen and more.

