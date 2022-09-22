First AirPods Pro 2 Reviews and Unboxing Videos [Roundup]

Media outlets today received the green light to go live with their reviews of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, just one day before the wireless earbuds’ September 23 launch.

Apple unveiled its second-generation AirPods Pro during its “Far Out” launch event earlier this month. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple’s new H2 chip, improved audio quality, stronger ANC, more battery life, and an updated charging case that has speakers for enhanced Find My support.

Check out our roundup of AirPods Pro 2 reviews and first unboxings below…

AirPods Pro 2 Reviews Roundup

BGR — Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) review: Improved in almost every way

CNBC — Apple’s new AirPods Pro are worth the $249 even if you already own the older version

CNet — Apple AirPods Pro 2 Review: The Best Small Earbuds You Can Buy

Digital Trends — Apple AirPods Pro 2 review: great buds get even better

Engadget — AirPods Pro (2022) review: Big improvements, all on the inside

Forbes — Apple AirPods Pro (2022) Review: Familiar Look, Outstanding Sound

Gizmodo — The AirPods Pro 2 Are Simply the Best Wireless Earbuds For iPhone Users

Mashable — The new AirPods Pro look old but sound fresh

PCMag — Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Review: A notable upgrade

TechCrunch — AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) review: Welcome updates to Apple’s best buds

TheStreet — Apple AirPods Pro Second-Gen Review: Impressive All-Around

The Verge — Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) review: same look, better everything else

The Wall Street Journal — AirPods Pro 2nd-Gen Review: Better Noise Canceling, Easier to Find When Lost

Tom’s Guide — Apple AirPods Pro 2 review: A major upgrade for Apple’s best earbuds

Wired — Review: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

ZDNET — AirPods Pro 2 are transparently great, especially if you care about these two things

AirPods Pro 2 Unboxing and Review Videos

You can learn more about AirPods Pro 2 on Apple.ca. AirPods Pro 2 cost $329 in Canada, the same as the original AirPods Pro.

Click here to pre-order your AirPods Pro 2 today — deliveries and in-store availability are slated to begin Friday, September 23.

