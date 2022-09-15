First iPhone 14 Pro Max Teardown Hits the Web [VIDEO]

Apple’s press embargo on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lifted only a little over a day ago, and the first full teardown of a member of this year’s iPhone lineup has already gone live.

YouTuber PBKreviews recently took apart a gold-coloured iPhone 14 Pro Max, documenting the disassembly in a YouTube video.

The video gives us a complete accounting of the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s internals, from the upgraded camera setup to the 4,323 mAh battery (and how many teeny-tiny screws Apple has used to put them all together).

You can check out the full teardown video from PBKreviews below:

While we’ll still have to wait for the folks at iFixit to have their way with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro for an expansive breakdown of their internals and comprehensive repair guides, this video gives us our first detailed look inside the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The reviewer handed the iPhone 14 Pro Max a repairability score of 6.5 out of 10. They even re-assembled the iPhone 14 Pro Max as well. Nicely done.

Check out our roundup of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro reviews for a less intrusive look at the new phones. You can also learn more about iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro on Apple.ca.

Apple’s entire iPhone 14 lineup (minus the iPhone 14 Plus) launches Friday, September 16. The company has already started shipping the first iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro orders in Canada.

Click here to pre-order your iPhone 14 today.