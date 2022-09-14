First iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Reviews and Unboxing Videos [Roundup]

Apple today lifted its press embargo on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, allowing select media outlets that were given early access to its latest smartphones to publish reviews (and more).

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series were unveiled last week during Apple’s “Far Out” launch event. Reviews have now started pouring in ahead of the official launch on Friday, September 16 (October 7 for the iPhone 14 Plus), in Canada and beyond.

Check out the following roundup of reviews and first unboxings below…

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Reviews Roundup

CNBC — Apple iPhone 14 review: Get the Pro model if you’re upgrading this year

CNet — Apple iPhone 14 Review: Like an iPhone 13 Pro, but Cheaper

Engadget — iPhone 14 review: Not an upgrade year for most

TechCrunch — Review of Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: They’re leaning into it

The Verge — Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

The Washington Post — Apple’s iPhone 14: Dependable and boring, and that’s okay

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Reviews Roundup

CNBC — Apple iPhone 14 review: Get the Pro model if you’re upgrading this year

CNet — iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Review: Welcoming Apple’s Dynamic Island

Engadget — iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max review: Just different enough

Gizmodo — Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Makes Ditching Android More Tempting Than Ever

Pocket-lint — Apple iPhone 14 Pro initial review: All about the Dynamic Island

TechCrunch — Review of Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: They’re leaning into it

The Verge — Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

Wired — Review: Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and Review Videos

You can learn more about Apple’s new iPhone 14 lineup on Apple.ca. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are also available to pre-order right now.

…developing, more to follow