First iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Reviews and Unboxing Videos [Roundup]

Nehal Malik
30 mins ago

Apple today lifted its press embargo on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, allowing select media outlets that were given early access to its latest smartphones to publish reviews (and more).

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series were unveiled last week during Apple’s “Far Out” launch event. Reviews have now started pouring in ahead of the official launch on Friday, September 16 (October 7 for the iPhone 14 Plus), in Canada and beyond.

Check out the following roundup of reviews and first unboxings below…

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Reviews Roundup

  • CNBC — Apple iPhone 14 review: Get the Pro model if you’re upgrading this year
  • CNet — Apple iPhone 14 Review: Like an iPhone 13 Pro, but Cheaper
  • Engadget — iPhone 14 review: Not an upgrade year for most
  • TechCrunch — Review of Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: They’re leaning into it
  • The Verge — Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S
  • The Washington Post — Apple’s iPhone 14: Dependable and boring, and that’s okay

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Reviews Roundup

  • CNBC — Apple iPhone 14 review: Get the Pro model if you’re upgrading this year
  • CNet — iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max Review: Welcoming Apple’s Dynamic Island
  • Engadget — iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max review: Just different enough
  • Gizmodo — Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Makes Ditching Android More Tempting Than Ever
  • Pocket-lint — Apple iPhone 14 Pro initial review: All about the Dynamic Island
  • TechCrunch — Review of Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: They’re leaning into it
  • The Verge — Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island
  • Wired — Review: Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Unboxing and Review Videos

You can learn more about Apple’s new iPhone 14 lineup on Apple.ca. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are also available to pre-order right now.

…developing, more to follow

