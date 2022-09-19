Fix for iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shake Issue Coming Next Week, Says Apple

iPhone 14 Pro users suffering from the camera shake issue (er, Harlem Shake-Gate?) should see the issue fixed next week with a software update, confirmed Apple to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The issue was caused when iPhone 14 Pro users would try to use the camera in third-party apps such as Snap or TikTok. The camera would then start buzzing uncontrollably while making a rattling noise in the process.

YouTube tech reviewer Luke Miani was one of the first to experience the issue on his iPhone 14 Pro Max on launch day, as seen in his following tweet:

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

Miani offered further insight into the camera issue in his video review of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max below: