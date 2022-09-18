How to Fix iPhone 14 Pro Frozen After Data Transfers

Some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are facing an issue where their phones become unresponsive after transferring data from an older iPhone — reports MacRumors.

According to the publication, Apple said in an internal memo that it is “aware of this issue happening and is investigating.”

This issue is particularly prevalent following an iCloud restore or data transfer from an older iPhone during Apple’s Quick Start setup process.

The timing of this bug couldn’t be worse for Apple since the iPhone 14 lineup (minus the iPhone 14 Plus) just launched on Friday in Canada and most parts of the world.

This also marks the second major issue iPhone 14 Pro users have run into since the phone’s launch. There is another known bug that causes activation issues on open Wi-Fi networks.

As a temporary fix, Apple said customers can force restart their ‌iPhone‌s if they freeze up during the data migration process for more than five minutes.

Watch the video below on how to force restart your iPhone 14:

iPhone 14 Pro‌ and iPhone 14 Pro Max ship with an older version of iOS 16. Earlier this week, Apple released iOS 16.0.1 for the entire iPhone 14 lineup, which fixes activation and migration problems during initial setup (among other things).

iPhone 14 Pro owners should immediately update to iOS 16.0.1 after setting up their new devices. If your iPhone freezes and a force restart doesn’t help, you could manually restore it to iOS 16.0.1 on a Mac or PC.

