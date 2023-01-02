Epic CEO Teases Fortnite’s Return to iOS in 2023

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has hinted in a tweet that Fortnite could make an official return to the iPhone and iPad this year, nearly 3 years after its removal from the App Store.

“Next year on iOS!”, Sweeney wrote on Twitter. He then shared a Fornite screenshot in the subsequent tweet with 2023 written in fireworks.

Sweeney doesn’t go into detail following the cryptic tweets, but it wouldn’t be wrong to assume a return of Epic Games’ battle royale to iOS later this year.

Apple pulled Fortnite from the App Store in 2020 following the developer’s implementation of its own payment system that bypasses Apple’s 30% fee.

Apple and ‌Epic Games‌ have been fighting a legal battle ever since, with Sweeney saying, “We’re fighting for open platforms and policy changes equally benefiting all developers.”

Meanwhile, Apple is also said to be planning to allow alternative app stores with iOS 17 next year, in order to comply with the EU’s new law.