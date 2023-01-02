Epic CEO Teases Fortnite’s Return to iOS in 2023

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has hinted in a tweet that Fortnite could make an official return to the iPhone and iPad this year, nearly 3 years after its removal from the App Store.
“Next year on iOS!”, Sweeney wrote on Twitter. He then shared a Fornite screenshot in the subsequent tweet with 2023 written in fireworks.
Sweeney doesn’t go into detail following the cryptic tweets, but it wouldn’t be wrong to assume a return of Epic Games’ battle royale to iOS later this year.
Apple pulled Fortnite from the App Store in 2020 following the developer’s implementation of its own payment system that bypasses Apple’s 30% fee.
Apple and Epic Games have been fighting a legal battle ever since, with Sweeney saying, “We’re fighting for open platforms and policy changes equally benefiting all developers.”
Meanwhile, Apple is also said to be planning to allow alternative app stores with iOS 17 next year, in order to comply with the EU’s new law.
Other articles in the category: News
Buy PlayStation 5 on Amazon Canada Now Before it Sells Out
Still trying to find a PlayStation 5? Looks like a batch has now hit Amazon.ca. You can embark on an epic and heartfelt journey alongside Kratos and Atreus with the Sony PlayStation 5 Console - God of War Ragnarok bundle, available now back in stock on Amazon Canada ($729.96). In God of War, Kratos returns...
Justin Trudeau Recaps Canada’s Progress in EV Market in 2022
As reported by Tesla North, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week recapped the country’s progress in the electric vehicle market and supply chain during 2022. In a series of Tweets, Trudeau highlighted several deals his government made this year that will boost local EV production. “Since January, we’ve secured several historic manufacturing deals for...
Samsung Unveils Odyssey Neo G9 Dual UHD Display at CES
Samsung today unveiled its new Odyssey, ViewFinity, and Smart Monitor lineups at CES 2023, including the revolutionary Neo G9, the world’s first single monitor with dual UHD resolution. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor (G95NC) lets gamers see new levels of detail with an unparalleled field of view. The gaming monitor delivers 7,680×2,160 resolution and...